IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Winter storm slams the Northeast as a second system approaches

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Cities across Northeast clean up after major winter snowstorm

    02:51

  • Snowplows hit the street in New York City for first time in two years

    00:40

  • NYC emergency management chief on how the city prepared for the winter storm

    03:06

  • Warnings issued to stay off roads as millions affected by Northeast snowstorms

    03:00

  • Major winter storm slams the Northeast: What to know

    03:57

  • Millions along East Coast brace for heavy snow

    00:44

  • Drone video shows tornado destruction in Wisconsin

    00:32

  • Freezing weather hampers China's Lunar New Year getaway

    00:40

  • Orcas trapped in ice off Japan appear to have found safety

    00:42

  • WATCH: Snowboarders witness Nevada avalanche

    00:30

  • Videos show downed trees and damage after strong California storms

    01:00

  • California battered by more historic rain and flooding

    02:52

  • L.A. firefighters hoist man from fast-moving river

    00:35

  • Several missing after avalanche at ski resort in Nevada 

    02:14

  • California battered by torrential rain and flooding

    02:32

  • Rescue crews save several people from dangerous San Jose flooding

    01:38

  • Heavy rain slams California — and it could keep getting worse

    03:20

  • Creek overtops bridge in Santa Barbara during California storm

    00:48

  • California storm brings down trees across Sacramento

    01:01

NBC News NOW

Winter storm slams the Northeast as a second system approaches

02:58

On the heels of a strong winter storm in the Northeast, NBC News’ Angie Lassman reports on the latest weather alerts as a second approaching system could affect millions of Americans.Feb. 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Winter storm slams the Northeast as a second system approaches

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Cities across Northeast clean up after major winter snowstorm

    02:51

  • Snowplows hit the street in New York City for first time in two years

    00:40

  • NYC emergency management chief on how the city prepared for the winter storm

    03:06

  • Warnings issued to stay off roads as millions affected by Northeast snowstorms

    03:00

  • Major winter storm slams the Northeast: What to know

    03:57
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All