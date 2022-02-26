Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute
01:30
Winter storms continue to barrel east blanketing parts of New England in up to a foot of snow. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda reports on conditions that are canceling hundreds of flights and endangering commutes on roads and highways. Feb. 26, 2022
