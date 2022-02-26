IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation

    03:30

  • DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia

    02:24

  • Images show Ukrainian resilience and strength in the face of war

    01:43

  • CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors

    04:27

  • Black History Now

    28:03

  • Controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill advances to Florida Senate

    03:29

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis criticizes Biden and Fauci in CPAC speech

    02:00

  • Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

    03:01

  • Russia captures Chernobyl site. What if it were hit by a missile?

    04:12

  • U.S. has cyberattack options, but what would retaliation look like?

    03:54

  • U.S. nonprofit helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine

    03:45

  • Russia invasion of Ukraine: Here's what happened overnight

    01:29

  • U.S. orders 7,000 more troops to Europe

    03:50

  • Biden will speak with NATO leaders in emergency summit

    04:00

  • Ukraine capital Kyiv braces for Russian ground attack

    03:10

  • Russia paints clean picture of Ukraine invasion efforts

    04:16

  • Ukrainian-Americans protest the Russian invasion across the U.S.

    02:24

  • How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect energy costs for Americans 

    02:40

NBC News NOW

Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute

01:30

Winter storms continue to barrel east blanketing parts of New England in up to a foot of snow. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda reports on conditions that are canceling hundreds of flights and endangering commutes on roads and highways. Feb. 26, 2022

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Winter storms slam the east affecting American’s commute

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Florida House passes bill limiting classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation

    03:30

  • DNA evidence saves 500-pound black bear, Hank the Tank, from euthanasia

    02:24

  • Images show Ukrainian resilience and strength in the face of war

    01:43

  • CDC relaxes Covid guidance allowing most people to remove masks indoors

    04:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All