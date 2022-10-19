IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Wisconsin-based group asks Supreme Court to block Biden's student debt relief plan

02:01

A Wisconsin-based group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block President Biden’s student debt relief plan just days before the program is set to kick in. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports. Oct. 19, 2022

