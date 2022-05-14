IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04

  • Jen Psaki thanks Biden, her press team and reporters in final White House briefing

    03:36

  • Biden calls on retailers, manufacturers to help tackle infant formula shortage

    01:40

  • Senate Democrats’ bill to keep abortions legal nationwide fails

    03:57

  • McCarthy criticizes DHS disinformation board as 'un-American abuse of power'

    01:43

  • Manchin announces he will vote against abortion bill

    01:24

  • House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    02:56

  • McConnell criticizes 'extreme' abortion bill proposed by Democrats

    01:56

  • Schumer calls for passage of abortion bill to protect 'fundamental rights of women'

    01:26

  • Paris Hilton pushes for congregate care reform during White House visit

    03:27

  • Biden goes on defensive over inflation: It's 'my top domestic priority'

    02:23

  • McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'

    00:52

  • Secy. Yellen: Overturning Roe v. Wade would have 'very damaging effects on the economy'

    01:42

  • Biden continues infrastructure push as Democratic candidates focus elsewhere

    02:35

  • New study shows impact of child tax credit payments for families

    05:33

  • Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  • Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

  • Here's what could happen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    02:10

  • Psaki congratulates Karine Jean-Pierre on being named new White House press secretary

    02:53

  • Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

    04:26

NBC News NOW

Wisconsin college graduates speak out about canceling student loan debt

05:20

More than 43 million Americans owe a collective $1.7 trillion in college debt with experts calling it a student loan crisis. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster is in Wisconsin speaking with recent graduates about how they feel about President Biden’s initial plan in supporting federal forgiveness of student loans. May 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04

  • Jen Psaki thanks Biden, her press team and reporters in final White House briefing

    03:36

  • Biden calls on retailers, manufacturers to help tackle infant formula shortage

    01:40

  • Senate Democrats’ bill to keep abortions legal nationwide fails

    03:57

  • McCarthy criticizes DHS disinformation board as 'un-American abuse of power'

    01:43

  • Manchin announces he will vote against abortion bill

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All