Wisconsin GOP primary for governor remains close as candidates react to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago

Polls are open in Wisconsin for the Republican governor primary race between Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Tim Michels and Mike Pence-endorsed candidate, former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. NBC News' Shaq Brewster reports on how both candidates reacted to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Aug. 9, 2022