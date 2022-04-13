Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on legality of ballot drop boxes

- Now Playing
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on legality of ballot drop boxes03:11
- UP NEXT
People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says03:02
Jan.6 rioter argues Trump authorized assault on Capitol00:21
Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history00:42
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud02:56
How the New York City subway gunman was able to get away03:57
New Alabama law criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender youth06:20
Biden publicly accuses Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine05:46
Latest on manhunt for New York City subway gunman04:47
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage03:12
Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker01:51
Oklahoma governor signs new law criminalizing abortions02:33
Officials name person of interest in NYC subway attack03:57
Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children03:54
Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children03:54
Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’00:57
Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer01:57
Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault03:24
Manhunt underway for Brooklyn subway shooting suspect, at least 21 injured05:52
Biden 'praying for those who were injured' in Brooklyn subway station shooting00:52
- Now Playing
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on legality of ballot drop boxes03:11
- UP NEXT
People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says03:02
Jan.6 rioter argues Trump authorized assault on Capitol00:21
Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history00:42
N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud02:56
How the New York City subway gunman was able to get away03:57
Play All