NBC News NOW

Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial

03:25

Amber Heard’s sister testified in the $50 million defamation trial claiming Depp was constantly drunk and violent. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how Heard’s lawyers called upon several witnesses to paint Depp as a paranoid abuser who would often launch into a blind rage. May 19, 2022

