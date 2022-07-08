IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • IRS audits of James Comey and Andrew McCabe under investigation

    03:12

  • 8-year old Illinois boy may not walk again after July Fourth shooting

    01:30

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends record on crime while criticizing progressive prosecutors

    03:35

  • Summer Covid-19 surge may be on the horizon, officials say

    01:44

  • Mississippi’s only abortion clinic closes

    01:59

  • Father of Highland Park gunman defends decision to help son get legal clearance to buy firearms

    02:17

  • Family of Emmett Till: ‘The warrant must be issued’

    02:40

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

    03:10

  • What the future of abortion rights in Wyoming could look like

    06:12

  • Mississippi's near-total ban on abortion takes effect

    02:27

  • Simone Biles becomes youngest Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient

    01:26

  • Detroit police officer killed after confronting man with assault rifle

    01:36

  • How Highland Park shooting suspect’s confession could impact investigation

    03:01

  • Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state’s only clinic to close

    02:34

  • Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    06:22

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting

    05:06

  • How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

    03:14

  • Georgia Guidestones heavily damaged by explosion

    00:42

  • ‘I’m frustrated’ Brittney Griner’s wife speaks out at rally

    01:56

NBC News NOW

Witnesses help first responders save Florida driver stuck in submerged car

01:29

Firefighters and witnesses in Florida rushed to rescue an unconscious driver who was trapped in a vehicle after she had veered off the road. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on the tense moments captured on police body camera video as the SUV began filling with water. July 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • IRS audits of James Comey and Andrew McCabe under investigation

    03:12

  • 8-year old Illinois boy may not walk again after July Fourth shooting

    01:30

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends record on crime while criticizing progressive prosecutors

    03:35

  • Summer Covid-19 surge may be on the horizon, officials say

    01:44

  • Mississippi’s only abortion clinic closes

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All