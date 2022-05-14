IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

    02:44

  • Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

    04:58

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

    02:10

  • Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win

    04:06

  • Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

    02:10

  • Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Steve Kornacki crunches the numbers

    04:59

  • Kentucky Derby 2022: See who's among the favorites to win

    01:57

  • Who to watch at the Kentucky Derby, according to Mike Tirico

    03:14

  • U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'

    02:08

  • ‘Make or Break’ gives insight into surfers battling for the world title

    04:48

  • Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’

    05:04

  • Baseball bat used by Jackie Robinson sells for $1 million

    00:17

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback

    08:22

  • ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

    03:21

  • World’s top 2 female boxers preview historic fight

    05:29

  • Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing

    03:58

  • Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

    03:51

  • Family and friends mourn death of track star Sarah Shulze

    01:51

  • Supreme Court to tackle case of praying football coach

    00:31

  • Inspiring America: Lester Holt announces 2022 Inspiration List

    01:32

NBC News NOW

WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

02:51

WNBA player Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended another month after Griner was allegedly caught with hash oil at an airport near Moscow in February. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez reports on how the U.S. claims she is wrongfully detained with increasing diplomatic pressure to get her home. May 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

    02:44

  • Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

    04:58

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

    02:10

  • Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win

    04:06

  • Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

    02:10

  • Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Steve Kornacki crunches the numbers

    04:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All