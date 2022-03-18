WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia has been extended until May 19 and the State Department says they're concerned about the lack of access they've had to Griner. Hallie Jackson is joined by NBC News' Steve Patterson who has the latest details on the case.
March 18, 2022
