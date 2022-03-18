IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended until May

01:11

Brittney Griner's detention in Russia has been extended until May 19 and the State Department says they're concerned about the lack of access they've had to Griner. Hallie Jackson is joined by NBC News' Steve Patterson who has the latest details on the case. March 18, 2022

