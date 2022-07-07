WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

- Now Playing
WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court02:16
Shanghai, Beijing to begin new rounds of Covid-19 testing to combat rising cases00:12
Kinzinger releases audio of calls to office threatening violence01:05
Listeria outbreak possibly tied to Florida creamery00:18
How a motion lab helps professional, amateur musicians' recovery from injuries03:52
'Moon bears' rescued after years of torture, used for bile farming01:05
Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department03:55
July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker02:46
Bakery item prices expected to rise due to ongoing grain shortage03:54
CDC: One dead, 22 hospitalized in new listeria outbreak00:20
UCLA and USC will join the Big Ten in 202400:21
Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time00:24
New Zealand designates Proud Boys as terrorist group00:17
Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights03:13
Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy04:54
How one company is training dogs to sniff out Covid-1903:48
Retailers imposing limits on morning-after pill purchases to avoid shortage02:23
1 million monkeypox vaccines expected to be available by fall02:39
Biden thanks Turkish president for supporting Sweden and Finland joining NATO02:01
Finland and Sweden invited to join NATO alliance02:10
