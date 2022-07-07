IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: James Caan, veteran 'Godfather' and 'Elf' actor, dies at 82

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

Basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court after authorities found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage in February. Griner’s guilty plea comes as the U.S. government becomes more involved in her trial. NBC News' Matt Bodner reports.July 7, 2022

