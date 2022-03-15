IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation

    04:46
    WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody on drug charges

    03:11
    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address Congress

    04:08

  • Elderly Ukrainian refugee dies on her journey out of war zone

    03:32

  • As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings

    02:06

  • Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation

    02:22

  • Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set

    00:56

  • Jane Campion apologizes after controversial comments about Williams sisters 

    04:06

  • Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine

    02:20

  • DeSantis targets 2 Congressional seats held by Black lawmakers

    06:51

  • Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections

    03:01

  • Brother of Jussie Smollett says actor is being held in jail psych ward

    00:17

  • Chinese technology manufacturing hub on lockdown amid rising Covid cases

    01:58

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

    03:32

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    04:19

  • Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate

    04:52

  • Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

    04:47

  • Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion

    08:19

  • Watch: Stolen 60ft yacht smashing into other luxury boats

    00:21

NBC News NOW

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody on drug charges

03:11

As the war in Ukraine rages on, WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody several weeks after she was arrested on drug charges. Writer and editor for Sports Illustrated, Ben Pickman, joins News NOW to explain what questions remain surrounding Griner’s arrest and whereabouts and what challenges the U.S. faces to bring her home safely. March 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

