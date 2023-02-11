IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Woman convicted of trying kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Brett Favre files defamation lawsuits over Mississippi welfare scandal

    03:55

  • Texas woman accused in husband's murder linked to second death

    01:37

  • Video: Colorado police car struck motorcycle before shooting

    01:36

  • Arrest made in death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher

    01:29

  • Suspect accused of shooting two police officers taken into custody

    01:00

  • Michigan teen missing for more than a year found in closet

    01:43

  • DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1981 California murders

    01:43

  • Alec Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins’ family in Ukraine

    02:25

  • Best friend of Alex Murdaugh testifies in murder trial

    03:07

  • Atlanta police release body camera footage of 'Cop City' shooting

    01:16

  • Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog

    01:08

  • New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting

    02:32

  • Colorado 12-year-old inside stolen car killed in shootout

    01:28

  • Three Massachusetts family members found shot to death

    01:23

  • 'Stolen Youth' looks at how one man created 'a web of abuse'

    10:35

  • Missing N.J. kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave

    01:32

  • Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat

    04:31

  • Bomb threat interrupts Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

    02:08

  • Bomb threat cleared in courthouse for Murdaugh trial

    02:59

NBC News NOW

Woman convicted of trying kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake

02:17

A New York woman was convicted of trying to kill her doppelganger by serving her a piece of cheesecake laced with sedatives. NBC’s Valerie Castro has more on why prosecutors say it was an attempt to steal the woman’s identity. Feb. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Woman convicted of trying kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Brett Favre files defamation lawsuits over Mississippi welfare scandal

    03:55

  • Texas woman accused in husband's murder linked to second death

    01:37

  • Video: Colorado police car struck motorcycle before shooting

    01:36

  • Arrest made in death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher

    01:29

  • Suspect accused of shooting two police officers taken into custody

    01:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All