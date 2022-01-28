IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945

02:11

A lost letter penned by a Holocaust survivor back in 1945 was found 77 years later and returned to the family by a New York City decorator. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has more on the story on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Jan. 28, 2022

