Woman killed, two children injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys

A woman was killed in a parasailing accident while on vacation in the Florida Keys with her son and nephew who were injured but survived the tragedy. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez explains how the captain operating the boat cut the line tethered to the victims after a strong gust of wind took control of the parasail. June 2, 2022

