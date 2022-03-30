IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Woman looks for answers 42 years after her sister's murder

Woman looks for answers 42 years after her sister's murder

42 years after her sister was murdered, Irene Wilkowitz finally knows who killed her sister Eve. NBC News' Jon Schuppe reports on how the 1980 cold case was solved and what questions still need to be answered.March 30, 2022

