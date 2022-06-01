IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Woman shares husband's experience inside Tulsa medical building during active shooting

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward

    02:53

  • Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’

    00:56

  • Amber Heard 'heartbroken' after jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation case

    01:28

  • Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial

    04:20

  • Students and families shaken by shooting near New Orleans high school graduation

    02:05

  • Fifth grader accused of threatening shooting at Florida school

    01:15

  • Florida teen arrested after posting school threat

    01:09

  • $2 million artifact stolen from New York church

    01:56

  • 12 killed, 15 wounded in Philadelphia weekend shootings

    01:19

  • The Curious Case of Depp v. Heard

    26:34

  • Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial

    03:33

  • Officials arrest 41 people in $3.8 million shoplifting ring in New York

    02:42

  • Uvalde victim's family moved to Texas in search of a 'safer place'

    01:29

  • Heard would ‘have worse injuries’ if abuse claims were ‘a grand hoax,’ attorney says

    02:56

  • Four arrested, classes canceled after 'credible' Texas school threat

    01:41

  • Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed ‘isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,’ attorney says

    04:57

  • Heard attorney: Depp ‘cannot and will not take responsibility for his own actions’

    01:58

  • 'Are we next?': Virginia students rally for new gun laws following Texas shooting

    01:47

  • Depp’s attorney: Heard’s claims of abuse are ‘me too, without any me too’

    04:26

NBC News NOW

Woman shares husband's experience inside Tulsa medical building during active shooting

02:15

A woman describes receiving a text message from her husband, who works at the Warren Clinic Tower in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying there was an active shooter and shots were fired at the St. Francis Hospital campus. June 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Woman shares husband's experience inside Tulsa medical building during active shooting

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward

    02:53

  • Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’

    00:56

  • Amber Heard 'heartbroken' after jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation case

    01:28

  • Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial

    04:20

  • Students and families shaken by shooting near New Orleans high school graduation

    02:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All