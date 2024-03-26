IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Woman shares story of educating herself, escaping Afghanistan and helping others
March 26, 202403:13
    Woman shares story of educating herself, escaping Afghanistan and helping others

Woman shares story of educating herself, escaping Afghanistan and helping others

03:13

It has been almost three years since Afghanistan banned education for women and girls. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin spoke with a woman who shared her story of escaping a restrictive life in the country and explained how she is helping other girls there.March 26, 2024

