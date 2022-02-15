Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown apartment

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A woman living in New York City’s Chinatown was found stabbed to death in her apartment and now community members are speaking out against anti-Asian violence and voicing concerns for their safety. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez reports. Feb. 15, 2022

