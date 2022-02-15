A woman living in New York City’s Chinatown was found stabbed to death in her apartment and now community members are speaking out against anti-Asian violence and voicing concerns for their safety. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez reports. Feb. 15, 2022
Georgia may add police at polling places ahead of midterm elections
09:31
Now Playing
Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown apartment
03:47
UP NEXT
Separated brothers reunited after 50 years
01:34
Airline passenger arrested after allegedly trying to open exit door
02:58
$57 billion bipartisan bill would boost U.S. Postal Service
02:32
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times