Woman thanks New Jersey firefighters who saved her family from apartment fire
01:56
Cell phone video captures the moment firefighters in South Jersey started to rescue a family trapped in a burning apartment. The mother, Chelsea Mitchell, visited the station to thank the men who saved her children. April 7, 2022
How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine
10:04
Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine
09:10
American nun kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Burkina Faso
02:55
Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew
04:44
Now Playing
Woman thanks New Jersey firefighters who saved her family from apartment fire
01:56
UP NEXT
Police say ‘gang violence’ likely responsible for deadly Sacramento shooting