Woman uses artificial intelligence to speak after brain surgery damaged voice
May 14, 202402:58
    Woman uses artificial intelligence to speak after brain surgery damaged voice

Woman uses artificial intelligence to speak after brain surgery damaged voice

Specialists in Rhode Island used new artificial intelligence technology to create a digital clone of 21-year-old Alexis Bogan's voice after her major brain surgery damaged the part of her brain that controls eating and voice functions.May 14, 2024

