Women discover Apple AirTags allegedly being used to track them
04:32
Share this -
copied
Apple AirTags are meant to be used to find your lost keys or other items but they’re also allegedly being used to track people without their knowledge. A Sports Illustrated model says she was allegedly tracked on her way home after she claims someone planted an AirTag on her at a bar. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains.Jan. 8, 2022
Now Playing
Women discover Apple AirTags allegedly being used to track them
04:32
UP NEXT
More parents delay retirement to pay kid's student loans
04:52
Father of Ahmaud Arbery speaks after men convicted of killing his son sentenced to life
05:30
'These people are dangerous': Black women officers allege discrimination by Baltimore police department
04:00
One man dead after North Carolina road rage shooting
00:27
Queensbridge community shares hopes for NYPD's first Black female commissioner