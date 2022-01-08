IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Women discover Apple AirTags allegedly being used to track them

NBC News NOW

Women discover Apple AirTags allegedly being used to track them

Apple AirTags are meant to be used to find your lost keys or other items but they’re also allegedly being used to track people without their knowledge. A Sports Illustrated model says she was allegedly tracked on her way home after she claims someone planted an AirTag on her at a bar. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains.Jan. 8, 2022

