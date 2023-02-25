IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Women make history at top ballet companies in new leadership roles

Women make history at top ballet companies in new leadership roles

A handful of women are making history in the ballet world, taking the reins of some of the biggest dance companies in the U.S. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz has the story of one woman who was recently appointed artistic director at one of the industry’s most prominent companies. Feb. 25, 2023

