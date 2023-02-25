Women make history at top ballet companies in new leadership roles

Dogs kill elderly man, critically injure woman, and bite firefighters in Texas attack01:44
- Now Playing
Women make history at top ballet companies in new leadership roles02:51
- UP NEXT
James Webb Space Telescope images shatter understanding of age of the universe07:42
Long Island nurse fired after allegedly slamming baby onto bassinet02:10
Watch: Good Samaritan tackles drunk driver fleeing crash02:37
Passenger planes have a close call on Burbank Airport runway01:34
Historic winter storm hitting some of California’s major cities01:23
Alex Murdaugh faces blistering cross examination as he takes stand in murder trial02:59
Prosecutors push Murdaugh on his 'new story' about day of murders10:29
Controversial Mississippi state court system bill sparks protest02:59
Florida student attacks teacher over confiscated Nintendo Switch01:43
Alex Murdaugh used phone calls to ‘manufacture an alibi,’ prosecution says03:23
Video shows drunken driver fleeing fatal crash before being stopped by bystander01:22
Video shows New York NICU nurse slam baby into bassinet01:42
Prosecution accuses Alex Murdaugh of being ‘with the victims just minutes before they died’01:36
Philadelphia shooting injures seven, including toddler02:01
Watch: Man stumbles out of Texas bar prior to fatal crash01:24
Tennessee county votes to study slavery reparations01:57
Florida students protest DeSantis' education changes01:14
CDC finds sadness and hopelessness among teenage girls is at 10-year high02:58
Dogs kill elderly man, critically injure woman, and bite firefighters in Texas attack01:44
- Now Playing
Women make history at top ballet companies in new leadership roles02:51
- UP NEXT
James Webb Space Telescope images shatter understanding of age of the universe07:42
Long Island nurse fired after allegedly slamming baby onto bassinet02:10
Watch: Good Samaritan tackles drunk driver fleeing crash02:37
Passenger planes have a close call on Burbank Airport runway01:34
Play All