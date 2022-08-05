IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Admiral Linda Fagan's journey to becoming the Coast Guard's first female commandant

Admiral Linda Fagan’s journey to becoming the Coast Guard’s first female commandant

NBC News’ Savannah Sellers speaks to Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan, the first female officer to lead a branch of the American Armed Forces, about her journey and how she is inspiring other women rise through the ranks of the U.S. military. Aug. 5, 2022

    Admiral Linda Fagan's journey to becoming the Coast Guard's first female commandant

