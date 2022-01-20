IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 66

02:20

Three-time college national champion, NBA draft pick, and medal-winning olympian Lusia Harris passed away at the age of 66. NBC News’ Tom Llamas pays tribute to the basketball trailblazer and highlights her story. Jan. 20, 2022

