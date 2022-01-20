Women’s basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 66
Three-time college national champion, NBA draft pick, and medal-winning olympian Lusia Harris passed away at the age of 66. NBC News’ Tom Llamas pays tribute to the basketball trailblazer and highlights her story. Jan. 20, 2022
Women's basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 66
