Women share dating stories about viral ‘West Elm Caleb’ on Tik Tok
05:59
Share this -
copied
The hashtag “West Elm Caleb” now has more than 60 million views on Tik Tok as women are accusing the unnamed man of serial dating and “love bombing.” NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by New York Times Technology Reporter Taylor Lorenz to discuss how these viral campaigns can spin out of control through social media apps. Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Women share dating stories about viral ‘West Elm Caleb’ on Tik Tok
05:59
UP NEXT
Denver nonprofit turns guns into garden tools
04:54
San Jose city council approves ordinance requiring liability insurance for gun owners
03:37
National dollar stores put small market mom and pop shops out of business
04:26
Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike