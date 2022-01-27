IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Women share dating stories about viral ‘West Elm Caleb’ on Tik Tok

    Denver nonprofit turns guns into garden tools

    04:54

  • San Jose city council approves ordinance requiring liability insurance for gun owners

    03:37

  • National dollar stores put small market mom and pop shops out of business

    04:26

  • Federal Reserve chairman talks labor market progress ahead of interest rate hike

    04:34

  • Sacramento EMTs reaching 'boiling point' with staff shortages amid omicron surge

    04:24

  • How Justice Breyer’s past rulings affected legal community, general public

    03:40

  • Will Justice Breyer's replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?

    04:25

  • How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?

    03:14

  • New study offers clues into who could get 'long Covid'

    01:45

  • Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation

    02:49

  • Boris Johnson under pressure ahead of U.K. report into Covid lockdown breaches

    04:09

  • Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition

    04:25

  • Covid hospitalizations decline in Rhode Island after omicron peak

    04:40

  • Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 

    03:50

  • 6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier

    02:06

  • Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional

    03:49

  • Newly authorized anti-viral pills combating Covid are difficult to access

    04:48

  • How to access the government’s rollout of free N95 masks

    01:31

  • First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase

    04:53

Women share dating stories about viral ‘West Elm Caleb’ on Tik Tok

The hashtag “West Elm Caleb” now has more than 60 million views on Tik Tok as women are accusing the unnamed man of serial dating and “love bombing.” NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by New York Times Technology Reporter Taylor Lorenz to discuss how these viral campaigns can spin out of control through social media apps. Jan. 27, 2022

