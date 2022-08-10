World economy grapples with rising inflation

DOJ charged Iranian man with plotting to murder John Bolton01:10
- Now Playing
World economy grapples with rising inflation04:03
- UP NEXT
‘None of this is true’: Italy’s far-right leader accuses media of scaremongering01:10
Watch: Wildfires rage out of control in southwest France01:03
Video shows burned and damaged cars after explosions at Russia airbase in Crimea00:50
Early count shows tight Kenyan presidential election amid low voter turnout01:02
Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine00:50
Colombia swears in first-ever leftist president02:57
Top U.S. generals take issue with Russian satellite near U.S. orbit02:42
Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions01:11
Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’01:28
Fourth tanker catches fire at oil storage facility, jeopardizes Cuba's electrical system01:47
Three Palestinian militants killed in West Bank days after Gaza ceasefire01:20
Nancy Pelosi talks Trump FBI raid, Taiwan trip, midterm elections12:19
U.S. to return 30 stolen ancient artifacts to Cambodia01:32
Taiwan holds live-fire artillery drills to test combat readiness, officials say00:49
At least eight killed in South Korea as heavy rain causes flooding01:04
Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing03:12
Huge sinkhole opens in Chilean desert00:50
Gaza residents struggle to recover from losses brought by Israel, PIJ conflict01:34
DOJ charged Iranian man with plotting to murder John Bolton01:10
- Now Playing
World economy grapples with rising inflation04:03
- UP NEXT
‘None of this is true’: Italy’s far-right leader accuses media of scaremongering01:10
Watch: Wildfires rage out of control in southwest France01:03
Video shows burned and damaged cars after explosions at Russia airbase in Crimea00:50
Early count shows tight Kenyan presidential election amid low voter turnout01:02
Play All