IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DOJ charged Iranian man with plotting to murder John Bolton

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    World economy grapples with rising inflation

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘None of this is true’: Italy’s far-right leader accuses media of scaremongering

    01:10

  • Watch: Wildfires rage out of control in southwest France

    01:03

  • Video shows burned and damaged cars after explosions at Russia airbase in Crimea

    00:50

  • Early count shows tight Kenyan presidential election amid low voter turnout

    01:02

  • Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine

    00:50

  • Colombia swears in first-ever leftist president

    02:57

  • Top U.S. generals take issue with Russian satellite near U.S. orbit

    02:42

  • Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

    01:11

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

    01:28

  • Fourth tanker catches fire at oil storage facility, jeopardizes Cuba's electrical system

    01:47

  • Three Palestinian militants killed in West Bank days after Gaza ceasefire

    01:20

  • Nancy Pelosi talks Trump FBI raid, Taiwan trip, midterm elections

    12:19

  • U.S. to return 30 stolen ancient artifacts to Cambodia

    01:32

  • Taiwan holds live-fire artillery drills to test combat readiness, officials say

    00:49

  • At least eight killed in South Korea as heavy rain causes flooding

    01:04

  • Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing

    03:12

  • Huge sinkhole opens in Chilean desert

    00:50

  • Gaza residents struggle to recover from losses brought by Israel, PIJ conflict

    01:34

NBC News NOW

World economy grapples with rising inflation

04:03

Countries around the world are also struggling with soaring inflation with many commodities price-linked to the U.S. dollar. NBC News’ Matt Bradley breaks down how America’s actions to curb rising inflation will have unforeseen and potential global seismic consequences.Aug. 10, 2022

  • DOJ charged Iranian man with plotting to murder John Bolton

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    World economy grapples with rising inflation

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘None of this is true’: Italy’s far-right leader accuses media of scaremongering

    01:10

  • Watch: Wildfires rage out of control in southwest France

    01:03

  • Video shows burned and damaged cars after explosions at Russia airbase in Crimea

    00:50

  • Early count shows tight Kenyan presidential election amid low voter turnout

    01:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All