    Biden calls for 'common sense gun reforms' after Texas school shooting

  • 'Unimaginable': ATF nominee expresses sympathies to families of Texas school shooting victims

  • 'Why do we keep letting this happen?': Biden speaks after Texas school shooting

  • White House lowers flags to half-staff honoring Texas school shooting victims

  • Trump and Pence clash over Georgia Primary endorsements

  • House Democrats introduce draft proposal to start decolonizing Puerto Rico

  • Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

  • Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden

  • Senate Democrats concerned tracking data could be used to target abortion care

  • Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary: Oz, McCormick race for victory

  • Congress unlikely to take action on guns despite Biden's call to pass new legislation after Buffalo shooting

  • Defense official: 'Our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomenon'

  • Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years

  • Anita Hill speaks out over the 'risks' of Roe v. Wade being overturned

  • Karine Jean-Pierre 'represents a few firsts' by holding White House press briefing

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn facing primary challenge after multiple controversies

  • Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

  • Jen Psaki thanks Biden, her press team and reporters in final White House briefing

  • Biden calls on retailers, manufacturers to help tackle infant formula shortage

  • Senate Democrats’ bill to keep abortions legal nationwide fails

NBC News NOW

World leaders consider boycotting Summit of the Americas

03:03

More than a dozen countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are considering boycotting the Summit of Americas after U.S. officials announced Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua likely will not be invited. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on why global leaders are deciding to speak out. May 26, 2022

Best of NBC News

