NBC News NOW

World leaders gather for Summit of the Americas in California

03:55

World leaders from the Western Hemisphere are in California this morning for the Summit of the Americas, but some high-profile snubs from the Biden administration are threatening to undermine the summit’s goals before it even begins. NBC News’ Carol Lee explains which leaders were not invited to the summit and how that could impact U.S. influence in the region. June 7, 2022

