  • How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G7 summit on war in Ukraine

    Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

  • How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?

  • How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans

  • Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

  • Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

  • Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

  • WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

  • Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday

  • Fifth Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s alleged pressuring of Justice Dept. officials

  • How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

  • California civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teenager in 1975

  • Children under 5-years-old begin receiving Covid vaccine

  • Texas Tribune’s timeline of Uvalde shooting shows lack of ‘clear order and command’

NBC News NOW

World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G7 summit on war in Ukraine

Amid a major G7 summit in Germany to address the ongoing war in Ukraine, world leaders have largely spoken out in support of the right to abortion and condemned the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe. v Wade. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell explains what the decision means for the U.S. on the world stage and what message the G7 leaders are sending to Ukraine as the war rages on. June 27, 2022

Best of NBC News

