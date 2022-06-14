IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Abbott baby formula plant wasn't inspected for two years, according to Associated Press 

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    World War II vet receives over 10,000 cards for 100th birthday

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Severe flooding forces Yellowstone National Park to close

    00:54

  • Senators work on new gun deal framework

    01:47

  • White supremacist group arrested in Idaho now out on bail

    01:46

  • U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes

    03:23

  • Arizona's 'Pipeline' wildfire forces evacuations

    01:09

  • Former Fox political editor: Trump had no basis for declaring victory on election night

    03:51

  • Weapons, explosives found in Michigan home after bomb blast

    01:20

  • Kayaker finds missing boy's body in Massachusetts river

    01:32

  • How Wyoming voters are reacting to Rep. Liz Cheney’s seat on the Jan. 6 committee

    03:08

  • How Uvalde, Texas, is reacting to proposed gun legislation

    05:03

  • Senators announce bipartisan gun reform package

    03:42

  • What to expect from second Jan. 6 hearing into Capitol riot

    04:15

  • Group of men disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour at California library

    02:30

  • Father in Georgia fatally shot 1-year-old child, her mother

    01:43

  • Protesters disrupt Drag Queen Story Hour

    00:28

  • ‘He will be missed’: Baseball coach remembers slain Ohio teen

    01:05

  • Idaho police arrest 31 linked to white nationalist group at Pride event: ‘They came to riot’

    02:11

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 1)

    02:37

NBC News NOW

World War II vet receives over 10,000 cards for 100th birthday

02:01

The grandson of an Ohio World War II veteran asked his community for 100 birthday cards to help celebrate Harold’s 100th birthday. NBC News’ Tom Llamas explains the overwhelming response from around the U.S.  June 14, 2022

  • Abbott baby formula plant wasn't inspected for two years, according to Associated Press 

    02:14
  • Now Playing

    World War II vet receives over 10,000 cards for 100th birthday

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Severe flooding forces Yellowstone National Park to close

    00:54

  • Senators work on new gun deal framework

    01:47

  • White supremacist group arrested in Idaho now out on bail

    01:46

  • U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes

    03:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All