Wounded warrior launches candy company after cooking videos go viral
02:55
Aaron Hale, a former U.S. Army bomb tech, lost his eyesight to an IED in Afghanistan and four years later lost all hearing from a freak exposure to meningitis. Hale recently launched his own candy company after his "Cooking Without Looking" TikToks went viral. April 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel
03:58
American travels to Ukraine to help animals displaced by the war
02:13
Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana
04:08
American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris
03:44
Buffalo Bills new stadium under fire over cost to New York taxpayers
04:36
Justice Department charging 12 in gun-running conspiracy to supply Chicago gang