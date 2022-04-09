IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

03:10

The DOJ alleges that a high-ranking member of the Yakuza, Takeshi Ebisawa, was the central figure in a plot to funnel American weapons to ethnic militias in Myanmar in exchange for heroin and meth. Ebisawa is charged with narcotics importation, money laundering, and conspiracy to acquire surface to air missiles, if convicted he could face up to life in prison. April 9, 2022

