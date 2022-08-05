Yale researchers use new technology to restore dead pig cells

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Researchers at Yale used new technology to reanimate dead pig cells leading to a potential breakthrough for organ transplants. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by the director of transplant ethics at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine Brendan Parent to discuss the possibilities of revolutionizing the procedure and potential unintended consequences. Aug. 5, 2022

