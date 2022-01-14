IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Health care system strained as worker burnout increases03:13
Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage02:40
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, suspected in alleged battery incident in L.A.00:19
Utah police now admitting a mistake in the Gabby Petito case02:22
Leader of Oath Keeper militia, 10 others charged with 'seditious conspiracy'03:21
What's in Democrats' latest voting rights reform legislation?03:35
Republican National Committee signals pullout from 2024 presidential debates02:11
Army offers largest enlistment bonus ever00:21
Disney musical ‘Encanto’ thrives on TikTok after theatrical release03:02
New law will study maternity needs of moms in the military03:55
Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn opens up about skiing career and retirement03:39
Breaking down the cost of extreme weather events caused by climate change05:00
Connecticut teachers call for safer Covid measures in schools amid omicron surge04:56
Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation02:57
Biden to address Covid surge as U.S. reports more than one million cases per day03:45
Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery08:06
Baseball welcomes its first female manager of an affiliate team07:06
Community protests after Black man allegedly killed by white off-duty police officer04:14
Boston begins crackdown on homeless encampments04:24
Virginia mother in labor braves winter storm on foot to deliver baby02:14
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, suspected in alleged battery incident in L.A.00:19
Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being investigated in connection with allegations of battery in Los Angeles but no arrests have been made. Jan. 14, 2022
