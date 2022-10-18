IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Ye to buy social media app Parler

Kanye West has agreed to buy Parler, a social media app that prides itself on free speech. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how the move comes after the controversial rapper was blocked from Twitter and Instagram after he made antisemitic remarks. Oct. 18, 2022

