NBC News NOW

Yellen says Treasury may have to use 'extraordinary measures' to avoid default

03:25

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. could hit its debt limit by next Thursday. NBC’s Garrett Haake has more on the possible “extraordinary measures” Yellen told House Speaker McCarthy the Treasury may have to take if the debt ceiling is reached. Jan. 13, 2023

