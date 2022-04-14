IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down how NYPD found Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Yelp to cover U.S. employees’ out of state abortion travel costs

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Grace Bastidas becomes first woman of color to edit Parents Magazine

    04:16

  • Biden to push ‘Building a Better America’ plan to ease inflation rates

    03:23

  • Russian warship near Ukraine suffers ‘serious damage’

    05:28

  • Why the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect is not facing terrorism charges

    03:37

  • Mexican truckers protest Texas Gov. Abbott's security measures at border

    02:11

  • California woman who lied about kidnapping appears in court ahead of guilty plea

    02:31

  • Teen charged with two sexual assaults pleads guilty to lesser crimes, faces no jail time

    04:28

  • Nonprofit group helps support orphanages across Ukraine

    10:44

  • What exactly constitutes a 'genocide'?

    02:56

  • Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in U.S.

    03:44

  • Subway shooting suspect leaves NYC precinct in police custody

    02:58

  • New video shows shooting suspect entering Brooklyn subway station with bags

    02:02

  • Johnny Depp squares off against Amber Heard in defamation trial

    02:58

  • U.S. may announce $750 million in new military aid to Ukraine

    01:29

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on legality of ballot drop boxes

    03:11

  • People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says

    03:02

  • Jan. 6 rioter argues Trump authorized assault on Capitol

    00:21

  • Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history

    00:42

NBC News NOW

Yelp to cover U.S. employees’ out of state abortion travel costs

04:17

As more states pass bills banning abortions, Yelp announced that it will cover the expenses for their employees or their spouses who have to travel out of state for an abortion. New York Times’ gender reporter Alisha Haridasani Gupta and business reporter Lauren Hirsch joins News NOW to explain Yelp’s decision and whether other companies are implementing similar policies. April 14, 2022

  • Breaking down how NYPD found Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Yelp to cover U.S. employees’ out of state abortion travel costs

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Grace Bastidas becomes first woman of color to edit Parents Magazine

    04:16

  • Biden to push ‘Building a Better America’ plan to ease inflation rates

    03:23

  • Russian warship near Ukraine suffers ‘serious damage’

    05:28

  • Why the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect is not facing terrorism charges

    03:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All