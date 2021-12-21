Young tornado victims making remarkable recoveries
Stories of survival are emerging in the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky. Two babies were found safe in a bathtub and a 7-year-old is making remarkable strides in her recovery. Dec. 21, 2021
