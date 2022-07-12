IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Youth under Michigan foster care claim they did not receive 'real' education

04:45

According to Michigan's foster youth and their advocates, the state is failing to provide children with a quality education. Many students claim the classes they took at state-licensed institutions didn't count towards graduation when they transferred to public schools. NBC News’ Erin Einhorn reports. July 12, 2022

