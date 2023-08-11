IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

YouTube channel bridges gap between underground and mainstream hip-hop artists

02:15

YouTube channel "On The Radar" provides a platform for underground and mainstream hip-hop artists to show their freestyle talent. NBC News' Maya Eaglin talks to the channel's CEO Gabe P about why it's important for him to build this platform to bridge the gap.Aug. 11, 2023

