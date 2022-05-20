IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    YouTube videos that allegedly taught Buffalo suspect to modify gun are still online 

YouTube videos that allegedly taught Buffalo suspect to modify gun are still online 

01:57

The videos the Buffalo shooting suspect allegedly used to modify his gun are still online despite appearing to violate YouTube’s community guidelines. NBC News’ Joshua Eaton reports on how gun advocacy groups want technology platforms like YouTube to strengthen their gun policies. May 20, 2022

