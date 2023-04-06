IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    YouTuber allegedly shot while filming prank video in Virginia mall

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Shooting deaths of three Florida teens are connected, say investigators

    02:19

  • Family of woman killed by safety officer reaches $13 million settlement with school district

    01:31

  • Joyce Vance: This is a well-written indictment

    08:23

  • George Conway: There’s no question it was a crime under New York state law

    07:44

  • Trump and sons post online about judge and daughter

    02:50

  • Officials find suicide note, journals, and weapons at Nashville shooter's home

    03:21

  • Ramesh Ponnuru: This has all the appearance of being a weak case

    07:43

  • What to look for when indictment against Trump is unsealed

    03:18

  • Former President Trump to surrender to prosecutors ahead of arraignment

    03:44

  • Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

    05:26

  • How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

    02:25

  • Pro-Kremlin military blogger killed in cafe explosion 

    03:57

  • Feds recover $100 million from crypto scammers

    05:09

  • Second arrest made in fatal NYC gay bar robberies

    02:38

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: This is the first time in Trump's life his speech can be controlled in some way

    09:28

  • New York City prepares for Trump’s arraignment

    07:35

  • Man arrested on murder charge in NYC gay bar drugging scheme

    02:14

  • Odometer fraud rises as record number of Americans seek used cars

    02:37

  • Supporters gather outside of Trump’s Florida golf course ahead of arraignment next week

    02:07

NBC News NOW

YouTuber allegedly shot while filming prank video in Virginia mall

02:33

YouTuber Tanner Cook allegedly tried pranking a man at a mall in Virginia for a video causing him to be shot in response, according to Cook’s father. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda has the latest details.  April 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    YouTuber allegedly shot while filming prank video in Virginia mall

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Shooting deaths of three Florida teens are connected, say investigators

    02:19

  • Family of woman killed by safety officer reaches $13 million settlement with school district

    01:31

  • Joyce Vance: This is a well-written indictment

    08:23

  • George Conway: There’s no question it was a crime under New York state law

    07:44

  • Trump and sons post online about judge and daughter

    02:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All