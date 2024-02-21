IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
YouTuber Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case
Feb. 21, 202402:34

  • Fishermen disqualified in tournament after failing polygraph test

    02:31

  • Tulsa mayor pushes back on rumor that it is a 'sanctuary city'

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    YouTuber Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    American ballerina detained in Russia on suspicion of treason

    03:49

  • Phoenix police arrest woman in 2005 case of newborn found dead in airport trash

    01:40

  • Doctors use weight loss drugs to treat childhood obesity in kids as young as 12

    02:52

  • Police investigating how an Oklahoma 16-year-old died after a school fight

    02:15

  • Two men charged with murder in Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

    03:09

  • White House lectern honors Black female journalists

    02:55

  • Women see greater health benefits from exercise than men, study finds

    03:03

  • Massachusetts officials call for National Guard to help with high school violence

    01:33

  • Protesters rally outside London court as Assange faces extradition to U.S.

    00:47

  • Video shows man crossing the street wearing Apple Vision Pro

    00:33

  • Cyclist in Washington state injured after cougar attack

    02:06

  • Desperate search for missing Florida woman who moved to Spain underway

    03:23

  • Powerful storms pummel California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers

    02:03

  • Biden, Trump speak out as U.S. political fallout grows from Navalny's death

    02:09

  • Texas student who brought gun into school injured in police shooting

    01:40

  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib urges Michigan Democrats to vote against Biden

    04:22

  • Inside the making of Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air'

    03:40

NBC News NOW

YouTuber Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case

02:34

Former family vlogger Ruby Franke was sentenced to four one-to-15 year terms in prison by a Utah district court. Franke’s business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, was also sentenced. Both women will serve their sentences consecutively.Feb. 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Fishermen disqualified in tournament after failing polygraph test

    02:31

  • Tulsa mayor pushes back on rumor that it is a 'sanctuary city'

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    YouTuber Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    American ballerina detained in Russia on suspicion of treason

    03:49

  • Phoenix police arrest woman in 2005 case of newborn found dead in airport trash

    01:40

  • Doctors use weight loss drugs to treat childhood obesity in kids as young as 12

    02:52
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All