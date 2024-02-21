YouTuber Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case

Fishermen disqualified in tournament after failing polygraph test02:31
Tulsa mayor pushes back on rumor that it is a 'sanctuary city'03:22
- Now Playing
YouTuber Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case02:34
- UP NEXT
American ballerina detained in Russia on suspicion of treason03:49
Phoenix police arrest woman in 2005 case of newborn found dead in airport trash01:40
Doctors use weight loss drugs to treat childhood obesity in kids as young as 1202:52
Police investigating how an Oklahoma 16-year-old died after a school fight02:15
Two men charged with murder in Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting03:09
White House lectern honors Black female journalists02:55
Women see greater health benefits from exercise than men, study finds03:03
Massachusetts officials call for National Guard to help with high school violence01:33
Protesters rally outside London court as Assange faces extradition to U.S.00:47
Video shows man crossing the street wearing Apple Vision Pro00:33
Cyclist in Washington state injured after cougar attack02:06
Desperate search for missing Florida woman who moved to Spain underway03:23
Powerful storms pummel California, creating dangerous conditions for travelers02:03
Biden, Trump speak out as U.S. political fallout grows from Navalny's death02:09
Texas student who brought gun into school injured in police shooting01:40
Rep. Rashida Tlaib urges Michigan Democrats to vote against Biden04:22
Inside the making of Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air'03:40
Fishermen disqualified in tournament after failing polygraph test02:31
Tulsa mayor pushes back on rumor that it is a 'sanctuary city'03:22
- Now Playing
YouTuber Ruby Franke sentenced in child abuse case02:34
- UP NEXT
American ballerina detained in Russia on suspicion of treason03:49
Phoenix police arrest woman in 2005 case of newborn found dead in airport trash01:40
Doctors use weight loss drugs to treat childhood obesity in kids as young as 1202:52
Play All