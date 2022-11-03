IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ye pays settlement to former employee over alleged antisemitic language

    02:19

  • Election jurisdictions wait for digital security help ahead of midterms

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    How the economy is impacting voters ahead of midterm elections

    03:53

  • Biden warns future of democracy is on the ballot ahead of midterm elections

    04:44

  • Republicans focus on crime, economy after Biden says GOP can’t be trusted to govern

    04:31

  • How stricter voter ID laws disproportionately impact trans voters

    03:21

  • Former Israeli President Netanyahu expected to win election, return to power

    03:41

  • Audio from 911 calls renews criticism over police response to Uvalde school shooting

    04:12

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

    04:12

  • Biden hits campaign trail as Democrats look to close gap against Republicans

    05:12

  • What issues are voters focusing on ahead of Pennsylvania’s tight Senate race?

    04:42

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down which races to watch one week ahead of midterms

    04:47

  • TikTok users share experiences to end ‘Almond Mom’ culture

    03:38

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack to appear in court

    05:00

  • Pfizer releases new data from maternal RSV vaccine trials

    03:44

  • Breaking down the digital footprint of Paul Pelosi attack suspect

    01:51

  • Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • Opening statements to begin in trial against Trump Organization

    03:45

  • South Korea mourns the death of more than 150 during Halloween crush

    03:55

NBC News NOW

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

03:32

Ukraine says the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the grid again and is now running on diesel generators after Russian shelling damaged its power lines. NBC News’ Molly Hunter breaks down how both sides are reacting to the developments out of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Nov. 3, 2022

  • Ye pays settlement to former employee over alleged antisemitic language

    02:19

  • Election jurisdictions wait for digital security help ahead of midterms

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    How the economy is impacting voters ahead of midterm elections

    03:53

  • Biden warns future of democracy is on the ballot ahead of midterm elections

    04:44

  • Republicans focus on crime, economy after Biden says GOP can’t be trusted to govern

    04:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All