IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy appeals to U.S. for defense equipment during Blinken’s visit
May 14, 202403:19

  • Biden administration will move on raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

    05:13

  • Shares of GameStop soar 70% after famous meme stock trader ‘Roaring Kitty’ resurfaces

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy appeals to U.S. for defense equipment during Blinken’s visit

    03:19
  • UP NEXT

    Maryland Senate primary will decide which Democrat faces former Gov. Larry Hogan

    02:57

  • Michael Cohen takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

    05:08

  • Weight loss drugs help change stigmas around obesity

    03:19

  • Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive

    03:47

  • Michael Cohen to be a crucial witness for the prosecution in Trump’s hush money trial

    01:20

  • Hailstones the size of baseballs seen in Texas during severe storms

    02:10

  • Deadly storms barrel across the country

    02:28

  • New report shows Gen Z relies on debt more than millennials do

    03:59

  • Media executive Bonnie Hammer speaks about women in the workplace

    05:11

  • Adding olive oil to your daily diet may help prevent dementia

    01:16

  • How the Biden administration is expected to respond to Israel’s Rafah offensive

    04:38

  • FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: ‘Tarot’ and ‘Mean Girls’ actor Avantika speaks about challenging stereotypes

    04:26

  • Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests

    02:51

  • Biden to deliver remarks on antisemitism at a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

    05:09

  • CURTAIN CALL: Huey Lewis speaks about his music coming to Broadway in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

    07:21

  • SpaceX plans a new mission that will include the first private space walk

    05:30

  • Former racing driver Susie Wolff leads the all-female F1 Academy

    03:17

NBC News NOW

Zelenskyy appeals to U.S. for defense equipment during Blinken’s visit

03:19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv as Russia intensified its attack near the city of Kharkiv. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella reports on how new U.S. aid is arriving in Ukrainian hands but not as quickly as hoped.May 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Biden administration will move on raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

    05:13

  • Shares of GameStop soar 70% after famous meme stock trader ‘Roaring Kitty’ resurfaces

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy appeals to U.S. for defense equipment during Blinken’s visit

    03:19
  • UP NEXT

    Maryland Senate primary will decide which Democrat faces former Gov. Larry Hogan

    02:57

  • Michael Cohen takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

    05:08

  • Weight loss drugs help change stigmas around obesity

    03:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All