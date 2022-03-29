IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    How fraudsters stole billions of dollars in Covid relief funds

    03:39

  • How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:16

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends charging two former Trump aides with contempt of Congress

    04:04

  • China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise

    04:31

  • Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    04:32

  • What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?

    12:15

  • Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock 

    01:20

  • How it happened: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

    04:44

  • El Salvador claims state of emergency over deadliest day in 30 years

    02:56

  • Texas woman's video of busting credit card skimmer goes viral

    03:09

  • FBI warns teen boys targeted in 'sextortion' schemes

    03:12

  • Kentucky 11-year-old publishes kids' perspective newspaper

    02:02

  • Congress recommends holding Trump aides Scavino, Navarro in contempt

    01:43

  • Private equity firms increasingly going into health care

    05:14

  • White House unveils 2023 budget proposal including billionaire minimum tax income

    05:10

  • Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms

    01:59

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:11

  • Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

    02:24

  • Trump's influence on Georgia conservatives may be waning

    04:17

NBC News NOW

Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue

04:21

As peace talks between Russia and Ukraine resume in Turkey, President Zelenskyy is calling on the west to ramp up sanctions and increase military aid to Ukraine. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports from Lviv, Ukraine. March 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    How fraudsters stole billions of dollars in Covid relief funds

    03:39

  • How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:16

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends charging two former Trump aides with contempt of Congress

    04:04

  • China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise

    04:31

  • Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    04:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All