    Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?

NBC News NOW

Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the West to speed up its weapons supplies, a Russian mercenary group is declaring victory in the small town of Soledar, Russia’s first battlefield victory for months. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Kyiv. Jan. 17, 2023

