  • Watch Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

    24:59

  • Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

    01:08

  • Zelenskyy meets with Biden in historic trip to D.C.

    03:39

  • Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

    00:53
    Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'

    03:02
    Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

    03:06

  • Ukrainians wish for ‘victory’ this Christmas, says Zelenskyy

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'

    01:08

  • 'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress

    01:38

  • ‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

    02:28

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

    36:13

  • Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’

    01:20

  • Patriot missile battery for Ukraine ‘not escalatory’ but 'defensive,' says Biden

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

    05:54

  • ‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans

    01:16

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

    10:59

  • ‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

    02:57

  • Biden pledges continued support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy

    05:58

  • Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans

    02:22

NBC News NOW

Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'

03:02

Zelenskyy presented the Ukrainian flag to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., saying that the flag is "the symbol of the victory of this war." Pelosi then presented Zelenskyy a U.S. flag that she said was flown over the Capitol in honor of his visit. Dec. 22, 2022

