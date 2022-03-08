Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament
In an address to the U.K. Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke emotionally about his country's attempts to stop the Russian invasion and how everyday citizens have rebelled against the Russian forces.March 8, 2022
